SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento history is filled with people, inventions and ideals that have impacted California and the nation, but the Capitol city has also pilled up a collection of Guinness World records.

The Guinness Book of Records originally started out as an idea for a fact book to solve pub arguments, according to the books website.

Largest donation of fresh fruit and vegetables in 24 hours

Visit Sacramento donated 224,064.2 kg (493,977 lb 0 oz) of fruit and vegetables on Sept. 7, 2016.

Over 200 partner agencies benefited from this record setting effort.

Loudest crowd roar at an indoor sports stadium

On Nov. 15, 2013, Sacramento Kings fans made a run at the record for the loudest crowd and came away with a win.

During their televised game against the Detroit Pistons the Kings belted out a 126 dbA roar.

Largest cocktail

This record, formally Jimmy Buffett, was surpassed on July 13, 2012 by Nick Nicora at Cal Expo.

Nicora made a 10,499 gallon margarita in a large cocktail shaker.

Heaviest woman living

When Pauline Potter was measured in July 2012 the Sacramento woman weighed 647 lbs 4 oz.

Fastest speed in a piston engine aircraft over 15km

Although this did not happen in the city of Sacramento it did happen in the skies of the Sacramento area.

On April 23, 2012 Will Whiteside and his World War II-era Russian Yakovlev YAK-3 took of from the Yolo County Airport and flew over a 15 km stretch of Interstate 505.

Whiteside achieved a speed of 381.53 mph, beating the previous record of 290 mph set in 1987 by Jim Wright.

First US pro sports league to play in China

On October 14, 2004 the Sacramento Kings and the Houston Rockets made US sporting history when they played the first US pro sports game ever in China.

The Kings would loose the first game at Shanghai Stadium in Shanghai 88 to 86 but would come up with a 91-89 win on Oct. 17, 2004 at the Capital Stadium in Beijing.

Most steals in a WNBA game

During a game against the San Antonio Silver Stars on July 10, 2003, Sacramento Monarch Ticha Penicheiro made 10 steals.

The Monarchs beat the Silver Stars 89 to 76.

Longest marathon playing table tennis, doubles

From April 9, 1979 to April 13, 1979 Lance Warren, Phil Warren, Mark Warren and Bill Weir played table tennis for 101 hours, one minute and 11 seconds.