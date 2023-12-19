(FOX40.COM) — The Sacramento International Airport said it expects a high volume of passengers during the holiday season which will bring traffic back to pre-pandemic levels.

From Dec. 18 to Dec. 26, airport officials anticipate over 100,000 travelers on its airlines.

For those who are visiting friends and family in Sacramento this holiday season, here is information about the city and surrounding area, in case they’re looking to explore more during the stay.

Sacramento International Airport

For those arriving or departing in Sacramento, the Sacramento International Airport also known as SMF because of its IATA code, has two terminals with multiple airlines, along with various dining and shopping services.

Holiday-themed events

From tree and light displays to enjoying a night out on the ice rink in downtown, there are multiple holiday-themed events in Sacramento.

Old Sacramento Waterfront

Looking for last-minute gifts? The Old Sacramento Waterfront, one of the city’s well-known tourist and historical sites, is packed with souvenir shops and stores.

Along with retail businesses, the Old Sacramento Waterfront has museums, restaurants, and bars.

Downtown Commons, Golden 1 Center

Going to a Kings game? The team will host games at the Golden 1 Center on Dec. 20, 22, and 23.

The Golden 1 Center anchors the downtown commons also known as DOCO, which is a plaza filled with shops, restaurants, bars, and the Kimpton Sawyer Hotel.

Music Venues

For those who are interested in checking out live music, there are multiple music venues throughout the city.

Sacramento historic sites

The Old Sacramento Waterfront isn’t the only historical site in the city.

Sacramento’s abundance of museums, theaters, and parks made California’s capital city a destination for visitors and history enthusiasts.

Casinos near Sacramento

There are many casinos in the surrounding area, with the closest being Sky River Casino in Elk Grove.