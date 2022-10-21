SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man in Hawaii was arrested in connection with a September killing in Sacramento, the police department said.

Sacramento Police on Friday said 34-year-old Toese Asiata was arrested in Honolulu on a homicide warrant. The homicide that Asiata is a suspect in happened on Sept. 13.

Police responded to reports of a shooting on West El Camino Avenue, near Truxel Road, early in the morning. When they arrived, they found two men who were shot.

One was pronounced dead, and the other man was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

According to police, Asiata remains in custody in Hawaii, but he will be extradited to Sacramento.