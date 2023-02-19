(KTXL) — A house fire that occurred early Sunday morning damaged power lines and hospitalized one person, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.

The fire department said they received a call around midnight regarding a fire in the 7500 block of Bellini Way. Upon arrival, firefighters determined two houses were involved.

— Video Above: Midtown family searches for stolen dog

According to the fire department, one woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.

The fire department also said there were arching power lines that were damaged during the fire. Sacramento Municipal Utility District said they are not a hazard at this time.