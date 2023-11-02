(FOX40.COM) — A two-alarm house fire along Del Norte Boulevard on Thursday morning developed into a death investigation after a mans body was found inside the home, according to the Sacramento Fire Department and the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office have determined the apparent cause of death to be from a gunshot wound.

The sheriff’s office said the victim, 65-year-old Mike Plog, was shot once in the torso and found by fire fighters inside the burning home.

Initial access into the home at 26th Avenue and Del Norte Boulevard was made difficult for fire crews due to “hoarder conditions” at the front of the home.

Once crews were able to make access the flames were knocked down within minutes and that is when the Plog’s body was found inside the home.

“I can’t understand gun violence, period,” Plog’s sister Sheila Johnson told FOX40.com. “I have never had a gun. I have never had one in my house, so this whole situation is mind-baffling to me.”