(KTXL) — Sacramento residents who pay for regular trash pickup service and need to have extra yard waste or large household junk taken away can make appointments to have it picked up.

Scheduling an appointment can be done by calling 311 or going online, but before scheduling, there are some limitations and guidelines residents should know.

When it comes to extra yard waste such as leaves and branches, it needs to be in a separate pile from junk and be no larger than 4 feet by 4 feet by 9 feet.

Piles should be on the public street and not in an alley or driveway. It should also be placed 6 feet from vehicles and away from storm drains and bike lanes.

Household junk must also be put into a similar-sized pile.

Furniture, mattresses, carpet, toys, pipes (up to 3 feet per piece) and four unmounted tires can be picked up. Wood material/lumber (up to 6 feet) and treated wood waste are accepted, but the city asks that nails be removed. Any fencing being thrown away should be disassembled.

Loose items should be placed into a cardboard box or other disposable container.

Piles should be placed by 6 a.m. the day of the pick-up, but they can not be out sooner than 24 hours before pickup. Putting the pile out sooner could result in a fee.

Sacramento residents that pay for regular trash pickup get two free appointments per year. Collection appointments can be made from February to October. The other months aren’t available to accommodate for leaf season.

Below are items that are not accepted.

•Liquid waste, such as paint or paint thinner

•Household hazardous waste, such as chemicals, batteries, etc.

•Concrete or brick

•Dirt, rocks, sod or sand

•Auto parts

•Tires on rims

•Junk vehicles

•Commercial or contractor waste

•Ammunition, such as bullets or shells

Appliances, e-waste and household hazardous waste can be picked up, but a separate appointment is required, which can be set up through 311 as well. Guidelines for those pick-ups are different, and residents may be told to place appliances on their property.