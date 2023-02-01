(KTXL) — The Sacramento International Airport announced a $1.3 billion renovation Wednesday that includes five major expansions.

According to SMF’s website, the airport’s renovation project includes a terminal expansion with additional gates, ticket counters, a baggage claim carousel, office space, and improvements to baggage handling systems.

A new pedestrian walkway that is ADA-compliant will be installed along the ‘people-mover’ that goes between the security area and gates of Terminal B.

A new parking garage will be located west of Terminal B with 3,400 to 5,500 parking spaces. A new road exit on Terminal A will be added along with a new ground transportation center, and a new consolidated car rental center will also be part of the renovated project.

According to the SMF, the billion-dollar renovation will be done over the next seven years.

The airport’s current terminals and parking

SMF has two terminals with multiple airlines in each one along with different areas for public parking.

Terminal A has 13 gates for four airlines, which are Air Canada, American Delta, and United. Terminal B has 19 gates and has more airlines including Aeromexico, Alaska, Boutique, Contour, Frontier, Hawaiian, Horizon, Jet Blue, Southwest Spirt, and Sun Country.

Both terminals have parking spaces and the airport provides a tracker that allows visitors to get up-to-date parking availability.

As for the price of parking, the cost is different depending on which lot you’re in.

Since the beginning of 2023, here are the airport’s parking prices:

•Economy: $13,50

•Daily Lot: $15.75

•Garage Lot: $23.50

•Hourly Lot: $37.75