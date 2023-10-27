(FOX40.COM) — Sacramento International Airport recently added another route to their list of non-stop flights coming soon.

Beginning June 4, 2024, travelers will have the option to fly directly to Oregon. The new feature was announced by Sacramento International Airport (SMF) in a social media post on Oct. 27.

The new flight option will take off daily from SMF to Eugene Airport (EUG) through Southwest Airlines.

“Discover the wonders of Eugene, home to the @uoregon and a paradise for outdoor lovers,” the international airport said on X.

The news follows other SMF announcements made this year about direct flights to Miami, Florida to begin Dec. 21, Orlando, Florida scheduled to begin March 9, 2024, and Detroit, Michigan starting July 8, 2024.