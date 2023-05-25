(KTXL) — Thousands of travelers are expected to fly out of the Sacramento International Airport (SMF) during Memorial Day weekend.

Officials from SMF expect to have over 100,000 travelers during the holiday weekend from Friday to Tuesday.

According to officials, the top destinations for travelers out of SMF are Hawaii, Southern California, Mexico, Las Vegas and Seattle. Thousands of people are also expected to fly into SMF and stay in the region throughout the weekend.

To ensure a smooth experience for travelers, SMF offered the following tips during the holiday weekend:

•Arrive at least two and a half hours before a domestic flight and three hours before an international flight

•Check how many parking spots are available at the airport online on the SMF parking status webpage

•Travelers are “strongly advised” to consider getting dropped off by friends/family, or use public transportation, taxi or ride-sharing app (Uber and Lyft).

Public transportation options

Airport officials said Sacramento Regional Transit’s route 142 express service runs between the airport and downtown seven days a week.

YoloBus is another option officials recommend as it offers routes daily throughout the region.

Click or tap here for routes and times for YoloBus.

SMF’s parking rates

According to SMF, there are options for parking with rates differing at each location.

An hourly parking lot near Terminal B is $2 per half hour with a maximum of $30 per day. Daily lots are located at both Terminal A and B and are $2 per half hour with a maxim of $18 per day.

The airport has two economy lots with both costing $10 a day. In the east economy lot, there is no walking path to the airport, but shuttles run every 25 to 30 minutes, but travelers should know it will take 60 minutes from the time you park until you get to the terminal.

For the west economy parking lot, travelers will need to pay when they park by entering their license plate number at the pay station and entering an electronic payment.

There’s also a bus shuttle that takes 25 to 30 minutes.

Officials said it can take 60 minutes to arrive at the terminal after you park.

Cash is not accepted at parking cashier booths, but if travelers need to pay with cash, they can do so at self-service kiosks, which are located in garages and terminal lobbies.