(FOX40.COM) — If you’re looking to fly, fly away this holiday season, then you are not alone, according to the Sacramento International Airport (SMF).

Through Dec. 26, Sacramento’s main airport is expecting over 100,000 passengers to pass through its gates.

To put people in the holiday spirit and hopefully reduce some of those travel tensions the airport will be playing live music in the terminals, have special holiday menus and extra TSA staff to expedite security checks.

Live music will be performed by local artists on December 20th and 26th from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Terminal A and from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in Terminal B.

Travelers are still encouraged to arrive around two and a half hours before their scheduled boarding time. Those with early flights will find TSA screening opens at 3:45 a.m. and concessions open at 4 a.m.