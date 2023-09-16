Local artist Jeremy Stanger paints a Sacramento Kings mural that will be unveiled during the celebration of this year’s 916 Day.

(FOX40.COM) –The Sacramento Kings organization announced that in celebration of 916 Day, they will unveil a ‘Light the Beam” mural and extend the local holiday festivities into the weekend.

916 Day was created for locals to display their Sacramento Pride. City celebrations started in 2018, but the Sacramento City Council made 916 Day official in 2022 to continually encourage residents to show love for their city. It is acknowledged every Sept. 16, which is a play off of the cities most prevalent area code of 9-1-6.

The Sacramento Kings announced Saturday that a new “Light the Beam” mural in Midtown will be unveiled for this year’s celebration. The project is reported to be in collaboration with the Midtown Association.

The Sacramento Kings organization announced the unveiling of a new mural on 916 Day/ Sacramento Kings.

“Light the Beam” became a popular phrase for Kings fans to chant in support of the National Basketball Association (NBA) team during the 2022-2023 season. Every time they won a game a purple beam was lit outside of their home stadium, Golden 1 Center.

Officials say that the mural will located at the corner of L Street and 30th Street. It was designed by the Kings creative team and painted by local artist, Jeremy Stanger.

DOCO Block Party

In a continued celebration of the capital city, the Kings organization invites fans to partake in the 2023 DOCO Block Party on Sept. 17 from noon to 4 p.m. The free event is scheduled to happen in the open-air plaza and will feature interactive games, Sacramento Kings Team Store specials, community pop-ups, entertainment, live music and DJ’s, art activities, a petting zoo, photo opportunities and more.

For more information visit www.docosacramento.com.