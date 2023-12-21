(FOX40.COM) — During the City of Sacramento’s weekly homeless response report, the city announced that they have launched a public dashboard that will track the work of the Incident Management Team.

According to the city, the public can track the week-by-week progress of the Incident Management Team (ICM) back to the week of Sept. 25.

City of Sacramento

The dashboard provides information on:

• The total amount of 3-1-1 calls received and closed

• Number of unduplicated clients served

• Number of voluntary compliances obtained

• Amount of trash removed

When clicking on the ‘Outreach’, ‘Compliance’ or ‘Cleanup’ icons it provides a greater breakdown of the total data numbers.

City of Sacramento

Under the ‘Outreach’ icon the total number of enrollments/referrals and rapid placements is provided.

The total enrollments/referrals are also further broken down if they were carried out under the Coordinated Access System or the Homeless Management Information System.

Under the ‘Compliance’ icon the number of voluntary compliances obtained, involuntary compliances obtained, vehicles towed and vehicles tagged is provided.

City of Sacramento

The voluntary compliance data is further broken down into critical infrastructure, unlawful storage, sidewalk obstruction and unlawful camping.

In the ‘Cleanup’ icon there is data on the amount of trash-related calls received and closed, the total number of needles removed and the total amount of trash that has been removed from the week of Sept. 25 and onward.

City of Sacramento

For those wanting to look all of the available at once, there is a ‘Select All’ option which will tally up all of the available IMT data.