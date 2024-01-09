(FOX40.COM) — The Sacramento Regional Transit Board of Directors is moving forward with a new light rail station in the River District, reversing a previous vote.

The recent vote is great news for nearby residents of Marisol Village, an affordable housing complex, who said they were promised a light rail station when they moved there.

“The bus is fine and everything, but the bus goes one particular place but this will go more places,” River District resident Dylan Tucker told FOX40.

Construction of the light rail station is expected to begin by the end of the year with an estimated completion date of 2026.

In a Nov. 13 meeting, SacRT board members voted to not build a new light rail station by Marisol Village.

“Way back when we started this redevelopment project the idea of a light rail station was always part of it but the cost went way up,” Sacramento City Councilmember Katie Valenzuela said. “There was more contamination than we thought so we needed to fill a budget gap to make the project happen.”

The initial decision was partly due to funding, as the project will cost an estimated $41.8 to $43 million. Some board members argue the cost doesn’t add up.

“We are going to spend approximately $43 million so that somebody doesn’t have to ride in a bus for one mile and take 3 minutes,” Citrus Heights Mayor Bret Daniels said. “It’s a terrible slap in the face to taxpayers I think”