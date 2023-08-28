(FOX40.COM) — Sacramento city officials are calling artists, illustrators and graphic designers to help with the design of a mural at Sutter’s Landing Regional Park.

The mural is expected to be placed on the exterior of the Baler Building at Sutter’s Landing skate park.

The city said the selected artist will create a mural that’ll cover 5,000 square feet that’ll highlight the natural habitat and history around the American River watershed and surrounding river environment.

The winner of the project will receive $10,000 to design and will enter into a purchase agreement with the city. The artist will submit the artwork to officials, but won’t be responsible for the printing and installation costs of the mural. The printing and installation aspects will be handled by the Office of Arts + Culture’s Art in Public Places program.

The project is being funded from a grant received from the California State Legislature and the city of Sacramento, according to officials.

What is the application process?

Artists must fill out an application online and will be required to submit a 250-word statement about their approach to the project, how they anticipate to work with stakeholders and developing their design through direct painting methods, photo montage, or other graphic techniques.

Applicants must submit up to 10 image files of their past artwork, specifically their past illustrations, and any past large-scale graphic projects.

Click or tap here to apply and for more info.

Who is eligible to apply?

Applicants must be 18 and over and the artists, illustrators and graphic designers are required to have professional experience.

There are no geographic limitation on who may apply, but artists within the Sacramento region will be given preference in the selection criteria.

For artists teams, they should provide experience of past projects where the team has worked collaboratively.