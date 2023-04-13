(KTXL) — The city of Sacramento is looking for volunteers for its Great Sacramento Clean Up, which is taking place on Earth Day.

There will be several sites across Sacramento that residents can volunteer to clean.

Del Paso Regional Park (4200 Park Rd.)

San Juan Reservoir Park (3320 West Witter Way)

Miller Park (2701 Marina View Dr.)

Matsui Park (450 Jibboom St.)

Sacramento River Levee at the Prominade (1400 Front St.)

William Chorley Park (7063 20th St.)

Granite Regional Park (8200 Ramona Ave.)

North Laguna Trail at Jacinto Creek Park (8600 W Stockton Blvd.)

Clean-ups will take place from 9 a.m. until noon on April 22. People can sign up as groups, as well.

There are also sites where volunteers can do landscaping instead of clean-up.

Robla Community Park (625 Bell Ave.)

William Land Park (3853 18th St.)

“We encourage folks to come out and join us for Earth Day,” said the City of Sacramento’s Climate Action Lead Jennifer Venema. “These cleanups help us keep debris out of our waterways and reduce the risks of flooding in our neighborhoods and streets.”

Details on where to meet for the clean-ups will be sent out after signing up for the event. Those interested in the event can sign up on the city’s website.

Volunteers are advised to wear sunscreen and appropriate work clothing; they should also bring their own water and snacks.