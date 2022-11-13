SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento lottery player won $41 million in the SuperLotto Plus Jackpot, according to the California Lottery.

The California Lottery said that the ticket was bought at a Chevron located at 2500 Fulton Avenue in Sacramento.

The winning numbers for the draw were 2-5-17-40-46 and with the Mega Ball number being 1.

Currently, the California Lottery does not know who the winner is but they have 180 days from the day of the draw to come forward and claim their prize.

For selling the winning ticket, the gas station received a $205,000 bonus, California Lottery said.

This is the second time in less than a week that someone from California hit the jackpot. On Nov. 8, a player from Southern California won the largest jackpot in lottery history, according to the California Lottery.