(FOX40.COM) — A list released on Monday by a pest control company known as Orkin revealed that Sacramento is among the top 50 cities in the United States to have a problem with rat infestations.

“Rodents multiply swiftly and when an infestation is left unattended, they can cause extensive damage to homes and yards,” said Orkin entomologist Ben Hottel in a press release. “Rats are capable of squeezing into spaces through holes as small as a quarter, which makes it especially important to seal cracks from the outside.”

Coming in at number 33, Sacramento is ranked on the 2023 list based on the number of new rodent treatments performed from Sept.1, 2022, to Aug. 31, 2023, according to Orkin. This ranking includes both residential and commercial pest control treatments. In 2022 Sacramento ranked number 36 on Orkin’s list, insinuating that the pest problem worsened over the year.

The ‘rattiest’ city in the nation was listed by Orkin as Chicago and second was Los Angeles. Other California cities featured on the list are San Francisco which ranked number five, and San Diego which ranked number 28.