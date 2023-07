(KTXL) — A Sacramento man was arrested on Thursday after holding a Roseville resident hostage, according to the Roseville Police Department.

The suspect was arrested on Thursday afternoon after allegedly burglarizing a Roseville home in the area of Riverside Avenue and Darling Way at around 9:30 a.m. on the same day.

The man is facing charges of:

•459 PC – Burglary

•207PC – Kidnapping

•236 PC – False Imprisonment

•368 PC – Elder Abuse