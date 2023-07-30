(KTXL) — A Sacramento man suspected to be involved in a homicide in 2017 has been taken into custody and placed in the Sacramento County Main Jail after he was located in Mexico by the FBI and Mexican authorities.

Arturo Hernandez, 30, was placed in county jail on July 22.

On November 19, 2017, the Sacramento Police Department was called to an apartment on the 5900 block of Riza Avenue in response to a stabbing.

Upon arrival, officers noticed an adult male suffering from at least one stab wound to his upper body. The victim was transported to a hospital where they were pronounced dead.

After an investigation into the matter, detectives were able to identify Hernandez as a suspect in the attack. He was 25 years old at the time.

“Hernandez is known to law enforcement and is considered armed and dangerous. The Sacramento Police Department is actively looking for Hernandez,” read a statement from Sac PD on December 12, 2017.

In an update on Sunday, the department said, “The Sacramento Police Department detectives have been diligently investigating this homicide since it occurred.”