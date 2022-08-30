SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office shared on Tuesday that a Sacramento man was convicted by a jury for the 2018 rape of a 14-year-old girl.

Jermine Hollie is now facing a sentencing of 60 years to life in prison for committing the lewd act and will appear in court on Oct. 7 at 1:30 p.m. in Department 40 for sentencing, according to the DA’s office.

Hollie was driving along Watt Avenue in September 2018 when he saw a 14-year-old female crossing the street, according to the DA’s office.

The DA’s office said that Hollie then waited in a parking lot for the juvenile to pass when he asked her if she wanted a ride several times.

The juvenile finally said yes thinking she could get a ride home when Hollie drove her to a small warehouse where he asked the teen to have sex, according to the DA’s office.

The DA’s office said she told Hollie no several times, attempted to escape and told Hollie that she was only 14-years-old.

Hollie raped the juvenile and dropped her off in front of the Children’s Receiving Home, according to the DA’s office. The girl then went to staff for help and was taken to the hospital where DNA was extracted that later matched to Hollie.