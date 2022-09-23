SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento man who had a lab for packaging methamphetamine was sentenced to 15 years in prison, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

According to the DOJ, 34-year-old Vern Saeteurn would purchase around 22 pounds of meth several times a week. The DOJ said authorities found about 24 pounds at his home when they searched it on Sept. 6, 2018.

At his home, the DOJ said there were several guns, two of which were stolen from law enforcement, and a garage lab for “adulterating and packaging” meth.

The DOJ did not say how the guns had been stolen or from which agency.

According to the DOJ, there were four children at the home.

The case was part of the Project Safe Neighborhoods, and multiple agencies, including the FBI, helped investigate.