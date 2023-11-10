(FOX40.COM) — A man from Sacramento has been detained by Chico Police after a hit-and-run ended with him being detained in a field, according to the Chico Police Department.

The 35-year-old suspect was detained just after 4:15 p.m. on Friday near the intersection of State Highway 32 and Bruce Road in East Chico.

Police said that as they were on the way to the crash, witnesses reported one of the involved vehicles leaving the scene. After traveling about a half-mile from the crash, the suspect left their vehicle and began to run away into a nearby field.

Upon their arrival at the scene, police detained the fleeing man and identified him as the driver who caused the crash.

According to police, the 35-year-old was on active DUI probation for a prior conviction and was arrested for a hit-and-run causing an injury and a DUI causing an injury.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries, police added.