(KTXL) — A Sacramento resident who advertised homemade guns on Snapchat was sentenced to several years in prison, the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

According to court documents, Andrew Jace Larrabure-Tuma, 20, ordered kits online, including from a licensed firearms manufacturer in Nevada — Polymer80. He would then make the guns and sell them, using Snapchat to advertise the weapons and narcotics.

Confidential informants and undercover officers were used by law enforcement to buy guns from Tuma. Law enforcement served a search warrant at his home and found what appeared to be a “firearm manufacturing operation.”

Partially complete firearms, firearm kits from Polymer80, firearm parts, tools for manufacturing and finishing firearms, firearm accessories, completed firearms and ammunition were found at the home.

Law enforcement arrested him, and he was convicted in early October 2022.

A co-defendant, Juan Manriquez, in the case will be sentenced on May 16.