(KTXL) — Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg is scheduled to speak at a news conference outside of city hall this afternoon at 2 p.m.

The press conference comes after a report by The Sacramento Bee of a potential new investor in Sacramento Republic FC in Belinda Stronach, which could revive fans’ hopes of the team making it into MLS.

The Sacramento soccer club was previously announced as the 29th MLS expansion franchise in 2019, but the lead investor at the time, Ron Burkle, backed out due to business concerns tied to the COVID-19 pandemic, scrapping the team’s chances.

In April 2022, Republic FC CEO and owner Kevin Nagle announced plans of building a stadium downtown in hopes of a future MLS expansion.

FOX40 News reached out to the Republic FC and received the following statements from Nagle, Steinberg and the Stronach Group:

As I have said all along, I have been steadfastly pursuing any and all options, including MLS, with the ultimate goal of serving our amazing SRFC fans and Sacramento community. Not for one second have I stopped our diligence, research, as well as partnering with Mayor Steinberg and the city to ensure Sacramento gets all it deserves. I have said from the beginning Sacramento is a major league city. We have checked every box and continue to demonstrate that we are more than ready to go to the next leve. I have nothing but the utmost respect for The Stronach Group and am encouraged by the tenor of our conversations. And out of respect for those conversations and the sensitive nature of what is an ongoing process. I have no further comment at this time, other than to say I am incredibly motivated and excited for the future of soccer in Sacramento and the region. Kevin Nagle, Sacramento Republic FC Chairman and CEO

We have never given up. We have never stopped fighting for what our city deserves. I am grateful to Belinda Stronach, Kevin Gilmore, and the Stronach Group for their strong interest to bring MLS to our great city. Also, I am deeply appreciative to Kevin Nagle, Todd Dunivant, and the Republic FC for their continued leadership. We have been working intensely with all the parties over the last year, including DRV, and have made significant progress on all tentative agreements necessary to move forward. While I am very hopeful, I know there is still a long way to go. Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg

We were made aware of this opportunity some time ago and have been exploring this and have had good discussions with the various stakeholders, including City officials, Sacramento Republic FC, and the league. This is the type of investment that is of interest to us as we look to add to our existing sports and entertainment portfolio. However, the dynamics of exploring such an opportunity require that we refrain from discussing this broadly in the media. Kevin Gilmore, EVP and Chief Operating Officer of The Stronach Group