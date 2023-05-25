(KTXL) —- On Thursday, Darrell Steinberg announced that he would not be seeking re-election for a third term as mayor of Sacramento.

Steinberg, who will continue to serve as mayor until 2024, has been Sacramento’s mayor since 2016.

•Video Above: Darrell Steinberg announces he will not seek a third term as mayor

Two candidates announced earlier this year that they will seek the mayorship in 2024, and a third candidate made an announcement mere minutes after Steinberg made his own.

Steinberg still has just under two years left in his current term, and earlier this year, Gov. Gavin Newsom named Steinberg as one of the lead advisors of a team dedicated to transforming San Quentin State Prison into a facility that would focus more on the rehabilitation and education of inmates.

Regarding his future, Steinberg didn’t unveil any specific plans, but he didn’t rule out a potential run to become California’s next attorney general, a position he’s been considered for before.

Below, the candidates that have announced they are running for mayor and people who are considering doing the same.

Dr. Flojaune ‘Flo’ Cofer

The first candidate to formally announce their candidacy was Epidemiologist Dr. Flojaune Cofer, who spoke with FOX40 News immediately after launching her campaign.

According to her campaign, Cofer has lived in Sacramento for the past 15 years. She has worked for the University of California in San Francisco and the California Department of Public Health.

Cofer is the Senior Policy Director for Public Health Advocates, a nonprofit organization.

Maggy Krell

Krell has been a deputy state attorney general, specializing in sex trafficking prevention. She was a prosecutor on the legal team that led to Backpage’s removal from the Internet.

Kevin McCarty

Moments after Steinberg declared he will not run for a third term, Assemblymember Kevin McCarty released a statement announcing his candidacy.

“I’m running for Mayor of Sacramento! I’m a homegrown Sacramentan ready to lean in to tackle our problems head-on. We need real solutions to address homelessness and housing affordability, grow our economy, and support our workers and families while improving neighborhood safety and livability.”

Potential candidates

Other potential candidates include former Sacramento council members Jeff Harris and Steve Hansen.

Both have filed paperwork to raise money, but no official proclamations regarding their campaigns have been released.

Hansen was Sacramento’s first openly gay council member. He lost his District 4 seat in the 2020 election.

Harris served on the council from 2014-2022 until redistricting caused him to lose his seat.