(FOX40.COM) — Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg and a number of other California state lawmakers are in Norway touring prisons to learn about the country’s penal system, often cited by reform advocates as one of the most successful in the world.

Steinberg is the lead advisor on the council for the project to turn San Quentin State Prison into a center that is more focused on rehabilitation and reentry.

Steinberg appears in a social media post by Assemblymember Sharon Quirk-Silva, who posted a photo with the Sacramento mayor while commenting on their visit to two Norwegian prisons.

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office in the past has pointed specifically to the Norwegian prison system’s low recidivism rates as what he hopes to achieve with the former death row facility.

According to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, 68.4% of those released from prison are arrested within 3 years and 44.6% are convicted.