(KTXL) — After being approved by voters in the 2022 General Election, part of the Emergency Shelter and Enforcement Act, also known as Measure O, became effective in December.

However, another section of the measure goes into effect next month.

•Video Above: Sacramento city, county vote on agreement for responding to homelessness

Beginning June 21, Sacramento residents are allowed to file complaints about encampments in front of their homes or “unlawful storage violations” on public property.

After a complaint is filed, the city must inspect the location and respond to the resident within 20 days, according to the city’s website.

If the city refuses or fails to respond to the violation, the resident can file an appeal with city officials. If the city is ordered to abate the violation, the city could be liable for the resident’s cost and attorney’s fees.

How does Measure O work?

The measure, which went into effect on Dec. 23, 2022 requires the city to provide more shelters for unhoused residents, but at the same time allowing the city to clear homeless encampments throughout Sacramento.

To make the measure operative, the city of Sacramento and Sacramento County agreed to a legally-binding partnership on Dec. 6, 2022 to have respective roles to address homelessness in their jurisdictions.

According to the city’s website, officials were required to identify and authorize 605 new emergency shelter spaces by March 23.

If the utilization rate of shelter spaces is more than 60%, then the city must identify and authorize an additional 605 spaces within 30 days. However, the city isn’t required to identify and authorize more than a total 3,023 shelter spaces.

What qualifies as an emergency shelter space?

Measure O has specific requirements for what qualifies as an emergency shelter space.

The emergency shelter spaces can be city-owned or provided by nonprofit organizations or established by contract with an owner of the property or with another government agency.

According to the city, emergency shelter spaces include tiny homes, pallet homes, motel rooms, shelter beds, safe-ground campsites, and safe-parking sites.

However, emergency shelter spaces can’t be located in certain areas such as any street, sidewalk, neighborhood park, within 1,000 feet of a K-12 school, public library, licensed daycare, preschool facility, playground or within 500 feet of a stream or river.

What are “unlawful encampments”?

According to the city, the measure doesn’t allow people to live in an encampment on public property.

The city defines an encampment as a group of four or more people camping within 50 feet of each other without electricity, water and bathroom facilities. The measure also doesn’t allow littering in an encampment.

The Emergency Shelter and Enforcement Act prohibits the city to enforce its “unlawful camping” ordinance against anyone living on public propertyunless the following conditions are met:

•The city authorizes the required number of emergency shelter spaces

•An emergency shelter space is available

•The city offers space to the person living in an encampment

•The person rejects the offer and refuses to move

The measure also allows the city to deploy outreach workers for five days a week to people who are considered to be “unlawfully camping.”