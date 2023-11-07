(FOX40.COM) — What began as routine boat training for Sacramento Metro firefighters on Tuesday turned into a wildlife rescue mission, according to the fire authority.

While undergoing their annual boat training at Lake Natoma, firefighters noticed an exhausted fawn trying to cross the lake.

The firefighters monitored the fawn while it attempted the challenging swim and saw it completely submerge under the water.

Metro Fire of Sacramento

The firefighters jumped into action and pulled the drowning fawn from the cold waters of the lake and into their boat.

After paddling back to shore, the firefighters were able to inspect the young deer and give it a clean bill of health.