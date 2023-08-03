(FOX40.COM) — One of Sacramento’s most acclaimed restaurants is set to reopen at a new location later this month after closing in the middle of July.

The Kitchen, one of just two Sacramento restaurants with a Michelin star, will reopen at 915 Broadway on August 10.

The prix fixe menu restaurant is currently accepting reservations for August to December.

A spokesperson for the restaurant said Chef Kelly McCown and the staff are excited to welcome and serve guests at the new location.

The Kitchen is owned by Selland Family Restaurants which owns other eateries in the Sacramento area including Ella and OBO’ Italian Table and Bar.

The restaurant was previously located at 222 Hurley Way.