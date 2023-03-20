(KTXL) — The Sacramento Midtown Farmer‘s Market will begin its 10th season on April 1st with over 200 vendors, new market destinations and “earth-conscious activations.”

The market is open year-round, and its spring/summer hours are Saturday 8 am to 1 pm, from April to October.

The Midtown Association announced there will be new market destinations such as “Artisan Alley, Boutique Boulevard, Market Square, Merchant Market, Producers Plaza, Savory Street, and the Street Food Sacramento block.”

There will also be several first-time vendors beginning in April to welcome the new season.

In addition to the new vendors and destinations, the Midtown Farmers’ Market will be having “earth-centered activities throughout as part of an eco-friendly ‘Grow with Us’ campaign.”

The farmers’ market is run by the Midtown Association and is held every Saturday between J and Capitol Mall, and it spans parts of K and L Streets that are between 19th and 21st Streets.