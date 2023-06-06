(KTXL) — Sacramento city and faith leaders will be holding a news conference Tuesday morning to address the community after 36 migrants were transported to Sacramento from out-of-state on two separate flights in the last week.

The news conference is being held at the Trinity Episcopal Cathedral of Sacramento at 10 a.m.

Mayor Darrell Steinberg, the Catholic Diocese of Sacramento, Sacramento Area faith and clergy leaders will be in attendance at the conference.

According to officials, 16 adults from Venezuela and Colombia were dropped off at a Sacramento church on Friday. They traveled from Texas and have pending court appearances.

A second group of 20 migrants was flown to Sacramento on Monday on the same private chartered jet.

Attorney General Rob Bonta said the state is investigating the flights, but the migrants were in possession of documents purporting to be from Florida.

They are coordinating with other agencies to provide the migrants in Sacramento support.

It’s not yet known if they will be staying in Sacramento or how long they will be in the area if they do not stay, but officials said they will be helping them as they figure out their next steps.