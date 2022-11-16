SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramentans and others can now buy the Sacramento-edition Monopoly game online.

The Monopoly game based on Sacramento has officially been released and includes some city landmarks on the cover.

The Sacramento landmarks featured on the cover include the Tower Bridge, the Ziggurat, the California State Capitol, a Sacramento Regional Transit light rail train, East Lawn Memorial Park, and Faces Nightclub.

Those landmarks are also on the game board along with the Golden 1 Center, Crocker Art Museum, Land Park, the American and Sacramento rivers, and the city of Sacramento Water Tower.

“You can experience history, culture, and family fun alongside parks as well as the famous American and Sacramento rivers,” Top Trumps USA said on its website.

The game also includes classic pieces such as the race car, top hat, boat, cat, thimble, and battleship, according to the Top Trumps website.

People can purchase the game online at Amazon or on the Top Trumps website. The game costs $44.99 on both sites.