(KTXL) — Mother’s Day weekend is approaching and if you’re looking for ways to plan a special day with your mom, there are restaurants and businesses in Sacramento offering special menus and events.

Echo & Rig

Brunch is available on Saturday, May 13 and Sunday, May 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and reservations are recommended. Tap here to make a reservation.

Fizz Champagne & Bubbles Bar

The champagne and wine bar is offering brunch at 1 p.m. on Sunday, May 14.

The brunch includes unlimited champagne and sparkling wine to go along with dishes that include salads, Croque Monsieurs with eggs, lox and bagels, and a yogurt parfait bar.

Reservations are recommended, as space is limited. Tickets for Mother’s Day brunch are $75.

Tap here to make a reservation.

Polanco Cantina

The Mexican restaurant is offering brunch on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The restaurant is offering limited reservations and you can reserve your seat here.

Punch Bowl Social

Punch Bowl Social is offering a Mother’s Day experience on Sunday that includes games for the whole family, live music and specialty dishes.

The dishes include a crab and avocado scramble and Dutch baby pancakes.

For those who are 21 and over, crafted cocktails and a Bloody Mary bar are being offered.

Reservations are recommended and they can be made here.

7th Street Standard

The restaurant on the corner of 7th and L streets is offering a special menu with items such as a smoked trout scotch egg dish, quiche lorraine, crab cake benedict, grilled asparagus benedict, and coffee crumb cake.

For those who can’t make it to brunch, the restaurant will be open for dinner from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Reservations are limited and can be booked here.

Paragary’s

Paragray’s in midtown Sacramento is offering a two-course Mother’s Day brunch on Sunday that is $59 per person.

Brunch is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, according to the restaurant’s website.

A Mother’s Day dinner is another option, which is $75 per person and will be offered from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday.

Reservations can be made online or on the phone at 916-457-5737.

The Firehouse Restaurant

This restaurant in Old Sacramento is offering a three-course brunch on Mother’s Day from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, according to its website.

The brunch is $79.95 per adult and $29.95 for children 12 and under.

Reservations can be made by calling the restaurant at 916-442-4772.