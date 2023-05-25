(KTXL) — A movie titled ‘Sacramento’ is wrapping up filming in Sacramento, the city said Thursday.

‘Sacramento’ stars Kristen Stewart, Michael Cera, Michael Angarano and Maya Erskine is about two friends who take a road trip from Southern California to Sacramento.

Angarano also wrote and is directing the movie.

“I’m thrilled that Michael Angarano chose to film part of his film in Sacramento,” said Sacramento Film Commissioner Jennifer West. “With a wonderful cast and script, this movie is sure to bring Sacramento attention the likes of ‘Lady Bird.’ Independent films like this can have a large impact on the local community and tourism.”

According to the city, crews filmed at “Old Sacramento, Gunther’s Ice Cream shop, East Sacramento and R Street Corridor and downtown.”

The city said $100,000 was spent locally on hotels, local hires, van rentals and catering.

Deadline previously reported that the movie was originally supposed to begin filming in 2021.