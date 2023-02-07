(KTXL) — Museums in the Sacramento area will have free admission for a weekend in March.

Over 20 museums in the Sacramento region will participate in Free Museum Weekend on March 4-5. According to the Sacramento Area Museums website, the 2023 free event will be the 25th consecutive year for a free museum weekend.

For those who are interested in attending, all guests must pre-register for free admission, otherwise, regular admission fees will apply.

Like last year, advance tickets are being required in an effort to prevent large crowds. Capacity is limited and availability may fluctuate depending on the museum.

Tickets for Free Museum Weekend will be available on Feb. 21.

Free Museum Weekend was held in a hybrid model over two days last year after it was held virtually in 2021. Nearly 20 museums participated in last year’s two-day event.

Sacramento has 32 museums that reflect California’s culture, history, science, and wildlife.

The free two-day event coincides with free museum membership month, which takes place every March. It’s meant to raise awareness of the importance of supporting the museum community while encouraging year-long memberships.