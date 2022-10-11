SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — People involved in the Sacramento area music scene will get to have their voices heard by the city.

Sacramento has launched the Sacramento Music Census, an effort led by the city’s Office of Arts and Culture and Austin-based music consultant group Sound Music Cities.

The music census aims to gain a better understanding of the music community and help identify specific improvements to requirements and regulations impacting the arts and entertainment industry in the Sacramento area.

According to the city’s website, the review process of the census includes identifying improvements in event permitting, professional development, insurance, security, and resources.

“I want to see music grow here in Sacramento and we need to ensure our regulatory system supports that goal,” Mayor Darrell Steinberg said on the city’s website. “The music census is a crucial step along the way to meeting the needs of our creative community and building an environment that will help our music scene blossom.”

The city is encouraging musicians and music-industry professionals, including venue owners and music nonprofits in the region, to take the survey. The survey is open to those who are 18 years or older in Sacramento, El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, Sutter, Yolo, and Yuba counties.

The survey is anonymous and takes about 12-15 minutes to complete, according to the city. The survey will be open until Oct. 30.

“We all recognize that COVID-19 has had a devastating effect on the creative economy and live entertainment in particular,” Sacramento’s Creative Manager Megan Van Voorhis said on the city’s website. “Getting a current read on the situation in the music community will improve our ability to advance recovery in the sector on a number of fronts and ensure a vibrant music scene for residents and visitors alike.”

Officials said the census and regulatory review is funded by Measure U Tax and is part of the city’s “Creative Edge,” aimed to build and expand Sacramento’s economy.