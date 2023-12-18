(FOX40.COM) — As 2024 approaches, there will be no shortage of New Year’s Eve events in California’s capital city.

Here is where you can ring in the new year in Sacramento.

All events below will take place on Dec. 31.

“Gatsby’s House” at the Sheraton Grand Hotel

Location: 1230 J Street, Sacramento

Billed as Sacramento’s “most upscale New Year’s Eve party,” The Sheraton Grand Hotel is hosting a “Great Gatsby”-themed party called “Gatsby’s House.”

According to organizers, the event runs from 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.

Tickets for the event start at $75 and includes three prepaid drinks and an appetizer buffet.

Goth New Year’s Eve at Harlow’s

Location: 2708 J Street, Sacramento

The Starlet room at Harlow’s is holding an event called “Goth New Year’s Eve.”

The 21-and-over event starts at 9 p.m. and tickets are available online.

Tickets start at $20 online and will be $30 at the door.

New Year’s Eve Midnight Masquerade at Revival

Location: 500 J Street, Sacramento

Revival, a rooftop bar at the Sawyer, is hosting a masquerade party to ring in the new year.

Event runs from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., according to the bar’s website.

Tickets for the 21-and-over party are $225, which includes mask, cocktails and a champagne toast at midnight.

New Year’s Eve Rock the Yacht Cruise

Location: 1207 Front Street, Sacramento, L Street dock between K and L streets

Sacramentans could countdown to midnight on Sacramento River with the “New Year’s Eve Rock the Yacht Cruise.”

Upon boarding at 10 p.m., the boat ride will last two hours from 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

The 21-and-older event will feature a full bar, live DJ, scenic views and champagne for a New Year’s toast.

Tickets for the celebratory cruise start at $100.

City Experiences, the same company organizing the cruise, is also hosting its “New Year’s Eve Sights and Sips” cruise for $70 from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. That cruise will board at 7:30 p.m. at the L Steet Dock on 1207 Front Street.

“Gold Rush” party at The Bank

Location: 629 J Street, Sacramento

The Bank in downtown Sacramento is hosting black and gold-themed event for New Year’s Eve.

Attendees will be able to enjoy food, drinks and a DJ as they await the countdown to midnight.

The party will take place from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Tickets start at $45, which will give guests access to two floors while VIP tickets for $85 will give attendees access to all three floors and complimentary champagne.

Punch Bowl Social

Location: 500 J Street, Suite 100, Sacramento

Punch Bowl Social at the Downtown Commons is hosting a 21-and-over New Year’s Eve celebration. The event will have a DJ, food and free activities such as bowling, karaoke, arcade, darts and more.

Early bird access for tickets starts at $75 with the sale ending on Dec. 25. During the week of the event, ticket prices will increase to $100.

97.5’s Black and White party at Hilton Arden West

Location: 2200 Harvard Street, Sacramento

Old School Entertainment and KDEE 97.5 are hosting the “Black and White New Year’s Eve Party,” at the Hilton Sacramento Arden West hotel.

The 21-and-over event will begin at 9 p.m. and conclude at 1:30 a.m.

Dressed in black and white, guests can enjoy dancing to old-school music before counting down to midnight.

Shania Twain and Tim McGraw tribute at Hard Rock

Location: 3317 Forty Mile Road, Wheatland

Country music lovers can ring in the New Year at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Wheatland for “Vegas Country: A Tribute to Shania Twain and Tim McGraw.”

The show features Donna Huber as Shania Twain and Adam Tucker as Tim McGraw, as the duo performs the artists’ hits.

The event begins at 10 p.m.

Hard Rock is offering a dinner and concert special for $103.50. Tickets for the concert are $28.50.

Tickets for the event start at $60.

Events at Sacramento-area concert/comedy venues

•Neon Velvet — Goldfield in Roseville, 238 Vernon Street, 8 p.m.

•Shrek Rave (18-and-over) — 1417 R Street, Sacramento 8 p.m.

•Frankie Marcos — Laughs Unlimited, 1207 Front Street, Old Sacramento Waterfront, 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

•Doug Benson and Friends — Punch Line, 2100 Arden Way #225, Sacramento, 7:30 p.m., 10 p.m.