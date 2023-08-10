(FOX40.COM) — An active meteor shower will soon illuminate the Sacramento night sky, and the city’s residents will have ample opportunity to see it.

According to the Royal Museums Greenwich, a website that covers topics related to space and science, the Perseid meteor shower will peak the night of August 12 and before dawn on August 13.

•Video Above: ISS flyover shows Sierra Nevada snowpack after blizzard conditions

The meteor shower, which is also known as the Perseids, is active every year from mid-July to late August, according to astronomy news website space.com

“The Perseids peak when Earth passes through the densest and dustiest area on Aug. 11-12.” the article read.

The website adds that 2023 will be a good year for those trying to catch a glimpse of the shower since the moon will only be 10% illuminated.

According to local media outlets, the best time to view the shower is around 4 a.m., but it adds that meteors can be seen as early as 10 p.m.

During its peak, NASA said that “you can expect to see up to 100 meteors per hour.”

Space.com said that the Perseid meteor shower is caused by the comet Swift-Tuttle, which itself was discovered in 1862 by astronomers Lewis Swift and Horace Tuttle.

“Comet Swift-Tuttle is the largest object known to repeatedly pass by Earth; its nucleus is about 16 miles (26 kilometers) wide. It last passed near Earth during its orbit around the sun in 1992, and the next time will be in 2126,” the website read.