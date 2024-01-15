(FOX40.COM) — Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day across the nation, honoring the legacy and life of the civil rights leader.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a federal holiday observed on the third Monday of every January. This year, the holiday is observed on King’s birthday of Jan. 15.

There were multiple events celebrating the life of civil rights leader in the Sacramento area and here’s how the community paid homage to King’s legacy.

30th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration

On Sunday, over 1,000 people from 30 churches gathered at Trinity Life Center in Sacramento to honor the legacy of King through prayer, music and unity.

The evening included awarded student scholarships and highlighting difference makers in their communities.

“I’m very honored because Dr. King is a hero of mine, “said Mervin Brookins, who was one of the award recipients. “So to receive an honor on his day on his celebration, its a blessing. It’s a dream come true.”

March for the Dream

Thousands of people from different backgrounds gathered for the 42nd Annual March for the Dream.

The annual event began at the Oak Park Community Center with “the Extra Mile” where community leaders and residents gather for an early ceremonial start to the march.

The march officially started at Hughes Stadium at Sacramento City College, then made its way toward Land Park before going back to the stadium.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg was among the many who participated in the march.

“There’s still so much injustice, inequality, people are hurting and this is a march that reminds us of all our responsibilities to make it better,” Steinberg said.

Rocklin MLK Event

The 6th Annual MLK Jr. Day March and Family Celebration is taking place at Johnson-Springview Park in Rocklin.

Co-founder of the event Shannon Catanella told FOX40 the event is aimed to be “family focused.”

“These activities are children focused,” Catanella said. “We get on the march, the kids walk around, there’s strollers, there’s dogs, it’s friendly.”

Following the march, the event returns to Johnson-Springview Park where a celebration of King’s legacy takes place.