(KTXL) — The City of Sacramento Department of Public Works’ Transportation Planning team is holding meetings to take public comment on bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure in the city.

The meetings are part of the city’s Streets for People Active Transportation Plan and will focus on South Sacramento, North Sacramento, and Fruitridge/Broadway.

“We’re looking forward to hearing from people in areas of high need and historical disinvestment about their experiences and barriers to walking, biking and taking transit to important destinations,” said Senior Transportation Planner Leslie Mancebo.

Two meetings have already been held but four more meetings are planned including two virtual meetings.

•August 2, 6-7:30 p.m. – Sacramento LGBT Community Center

•August 3, 6-7:30 p.m. – Pannell Meadowview Community Center

•August 9, 6-7:30 p.m. – Virtual

•August 10, 6-7:30 p.m. – Virtual

Residents can register for the meetings on the city’s website.