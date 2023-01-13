(KTXL) — Sacramento residents can get sandbags in preparation for the coming storms at two locations starting on Jan. 16.

Residents will be able to get sand and bags for free at the locations, and there will be a limit of 10 bags per vehicle. Staff at the site will not be available to help with filling the bags.

-Video Above: Series of three storms to hit the Sacramento area during the weekend

The locations opened on Friday at 7 a.m. and close at 4 p.m. They will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. starting Saturday.

-South Area Corporation Yard at 5730 24th St.

-North Area Corporation Yard at 918 Del Paso Road

Another atmospheric river is predicted to hit Northern California on Friday night through the weekend, bringing heavy rain to the valley. The heaviest rainfall will be likely seen on Saturday, which could bring flooding concerns throughout the region.