(KTXL) — Free pet services will be offered at a clinic for a limited time in Sacramento later this month.

The Bradshaw Animal Shelter and Front Street Animal Shelter are partnering to offer a free pet clinic for dogs and cats for one day only.

The free clinic will take place on April 23 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Pannell Community Center on 2450 Meadowview Road in Sacramento, according to Sacramento County’s website.

The Bradshaw Animal Shelter is operated by Sacramento County while the Front Street Animal Shelter is a city facility.

No appointment is needed, as services will be offered on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Here are the services that will be offered at the free clinic, according to the county’s website:

•Free Vaccinations (DHPP for dogs, FVRCP for cats, rabies for dogs and cats)

•Free microchip and microchip registration

•Free one-year licenses for Sacramento County and City of Sacramento residents (must reside within the county of city limits and your pet must not have been previously licensed before in the county or city)

•Free basic wellness exams

•Free ID tags, pet food and pet supplies while they last

According to an Instagram post from the Bradshaw Animal Shelter, the clinic will only be open to residents of Sacramento County and walk ups will not be accepted after 12:30 p.m.

To avoid crowds, the shelters said to move people will arrive around 9 a.m. and consider arriving at a different time before 12:30 p.m.

“Consider staggering your arrival and coming at 10 a.m., 10:30 a.m. or 11 a.m. to actually wait in a shorter line,” the Bradshaw Animal Shelter said on a Instagram post.

The shelters said the clinic is not a drive-thru clinic, as residents are urged to park in the parking lot and stand in line. Dog owners must have their pet on a leash or in a carrier while cats must be in carrier.