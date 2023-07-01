(KTXL) — There are sites across Sacramento that no longer exist, but still hold historical significance for many long-time Sacramentans.

Here’s a look back at some places that no longer exist in Sacramento.

Arco Arena

The former home of the Sacramento Kings holds sentimental value for many fans, as it was the team’s home from 1988 to 2016. The venue also hosted many concerts over the years in Sacramento.

The Sacramento Monrachs of the WNBA also played at the arena from 1997 until it ceased operations in 2009.

During its 28-year existence, the venue went by other names such as Power Balance Pavilion (2011-12) and the Sleep Train Arena (2012-22).

Arco Arena was officially demolished in September to make way for a redevelopment in the same space.

The redevelopment project includes a new California Northstate University medical school and a state-of-the-art teaching hospital are planned to be built in the area. The Natomas Unified School District purchased 12 acres at the site and plans to use the land for a new school that could focus on science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

Edmonds Field

Another historic sports venue is Edmonds Field, which was the home for the Sacramento Solons, a Minor League that played in the capital city long before the River Cats came to town.

Edmonds Field was once home to the Sacramento Solons.

Edmonds Field once stood where modern-day Riverside Boulevard and Broadway meet.

The old ballpark was a wooden structure and went under various names since 1910.

The ballpark made baseball history on June 10, 1930, when it hosted the first night game in the history of the Pacific Coast League.

The ballpark became known as Edmonds Field in 1945 after Sacramento Union Sports Editor Dick Edmonds, who fought to keep the team in Sacramento a year prior, according to Baseball Reference.

The ballfield no longer exists, as it was demolished in 1964.

A Target is currently located at the site, and the store has a plaque just inside the entrance commemorating the former Edmonds Field.

Downtown Plaza

The Golden 1 Center, the team’s current home, anchors the Downtown Commons, a plaza filled with shops, restaurants, bars, and the Kimpton Sawyer Hotel.

Before the Golden 1 Center exists, there was a time where some of that space was known as the Downtown Plaza, a entertainment and shopping complex.

The plaza was built in 1971, but was completely renovated in 1993 when a second story was added. In 1993, the plaza included 120 shops, a seven-screen movie theater and an entertainment complex called America Live.

The plaza was later home to Sacramento’s first Hard Rock Cafe in 1997, which included a four-story guitar, the logo of the restaurant chain. At the time, it was one of only seven sculptures worldwide.

The plaza later closed after had a decrease in retailers and customers over the years. Downtown Plaza on 5th and L streets were later demolished to make way for the Golden 1 Center.

The “dome” movie theater

On the corner of Ethan and Arden Way in Sacramento once stood a Century Theatre, that was also known to Sacramentans as the “domes” due to its dome-roofed structure.

Demolition for the “domes” began in 2015 and the complex officially closed in 2016. Before closing, the dome theater complex had been showing movies in the Arden-Arcade area since 1967.

According to Capital Public Radio, the dome-shaped theater was designed by Vincent G. Raney, who designed a total of 46 theaters, both indoor and drive-in.

The movie theater was closed and demolished to make way for the revamped Century Arden 14 complex at the Howe Bout Arden shopping center.