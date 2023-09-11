(FOX40.COM) — As the rainy months approach, Sacramento officials announced that its utilities department will conduct maintenance on the city’s critical flood control system.

According to the city, the work will be performed at Upper Morrison, Lower Morrison and Strawberry creeks and ditches near the Sacramento Northern Bike Trail and Winters Street.

Maintenance will begin on Sept. 18 at a ditch near Winters Street, followed by work at Strawberry Creek and the 5-B Detention Basin on Sept. 20 in North Natomas.

City workers will move onto the Lower Morrison Creek on Sept. 22, followed by the Upper Morrison Creek on Oct. 2 and the Eleanor Bike Trail Ditch on Oct. 4.

The city has performed similar maintenance in past years and is expected to take several week to complete, officials said.

Here what will be involved in the maintenance:

•Vegetation management

•Repairing fencing

•Removing debris that can cause localized flooding

•Removing debris that could block service roads and access gates

While utilities staff performs maintenance, city officials said the department will work with offices of the city manager and city attorney and the Department of Community Response “to ensure the safety and well-being” of unhoused people camping in the impacted areas.

“Resources and support will be provided to the most vulnerable members of our community while our partners in the Department of Utilities make sure our critical infrastructure receives the maintenance that it needs,” City Homeless Services Manager Nick Golling said in a statement. “The department of community response will be reaching out to those experiencing homelessness, providing referral and connection to safe and stable programs in the community.”

Last winter, the Sacramento region endured heavy rain from atmospheric rivers that caused flooding and downed trees and branches.

The atmospheric rivers brought a higher-than-average amounts of rain to most of the state, resulting in high water levels in lakes, rivers and other waterways.

What is Sacramento’s rainfall average?

According to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Sacramento receives rain about 58 days a year with nearly all of its precipitation during the winter months.

NOAA’s data, spanning from 1991 to 2000, says Sacramento receives around 18.14 inches of precipitation per year with the city’s wettest months starting in November and continuing through December, January, February and March and ending in April.