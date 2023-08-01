(KTXL) — A group of suspected catalytic converter thieves was caught in the act on Thursday by a patrolling fixed-wing aircraft operated by the Sacramento Police Department, according to police.

At 10:36 p.m., a group of suspected thieves was spotted in the 3000 block of Western Avenue by the aircraft.

The aircrew then guided ground units to the suspect’s vehicle as they started to leave the area.

A traffic stop was attempted by officers, but the vehicle failed to yield and a pursuit ensued. The suspect driver then crashed into a parked car.

Two of the suspects fled on foot and law enforcement created a perimeter and were able to detain both suspects.