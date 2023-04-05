(KTXL) — Sacramento Police said they arrested a homicide suspect connected to the shooting on Friday night.

Officers arrested 32-year-old Miguel Gamboa in West Sacramento on Tuesday as a suspect in the shooting.

According to police, the shooting happened just after 11:20 p.m. on 71st Street, near 18th Avenue.

Police arrived and found a 29-year-old man with at least one gunshot wound.

Officers began life-saving measures, but the victim reportedly died at the scene.

Gamboa was arrested on suspicion of homicide and booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail.