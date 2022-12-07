SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Police said officers arrested a 15-year-old as a suspect in the October shooting of a man in the parking lot of Grant Union High School.

The deadly shooting happened just before 10 p.m. while a football game was being played at the school. Police did not mention a motive, but in their original press release, they said a “disturbance” between a group of 20 people is believed to have happened before the shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene, no victim was found. They said they later learned he had taken himself to the hospital, where he died.

Police identified the victim as 24-year-old Alfred Ayodele Myah, of Sacramento.

Police said the 15-year-old boy was arrested on Wednesday and booked into the Sacramento County Youth Detention Facility on suspicion of homicide. Officers also have the gun that is believed to have been used in the shooting.

Police said that no other suspects are believed to be outstanding.

Security at the school was increased following the shooting. The school district said it implemented metal detector checks and other security measures including banning backpacks, requiring students to have student identification cards, and requiring students aged 14 or younger who do not attend Grant Union High School to be accompanied by an adult at all times.