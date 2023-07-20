(KTXL) — On Thursday, the Sacramento Police Department announced that it will hold a DUI checkpoint on Friday.

The checkpoint will be held from 7:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. in the area of Del Paso Road and Five Star Way, according to Sac PD.

Officers will be at the checkpoint looking for drivers exhibiting signs of drunkenness or being under the influence of any kind.

Those behind the wheel who are found under the influence can face having their license suspended and paying up to $13,500 in fines and penalties.

Funding for the checkpoint comes from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Administration.