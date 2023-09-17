The Sacramento Police Department is scheduled to host a hiring expo on Monday, Sept. 18.

(FOX40.COM) — The Sacramento Police Department announced that it will host a hiring expo on Sept. 18.

“If you are interested in a career in law enforcement, join us to learn more about the Sacramento Police Department’s hiring process, participate in mock interviews and practice the physical agility test,” SPD said in a social media post.

The event is scheduled to be from noon to 8 p.m. at The Sacramento Police Academy, 2409 Dean Street in Sacramento.

“The hiring expo will also be an excellent opportunity to network with like-minded people and chat with our officers and recruiting team,” SPD said.

To register for the hiring expo visit cityofsacramento.org.