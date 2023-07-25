(KTXL) — The Sacramento County Police Review Commission and the Sacramento Police Department are holding two forums to discuss the police department’s policy regarding military equipment and upcoming requests to purchase more.

The next meeting will be Thursday, July 27 at the Hagginwood Community Center from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Another meeting will be at the Hart Senior Center from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 29.

The department held a meeting earlier this month to discuss its plan to purchase some military equipment but received criticism for the lack of notice given to the public before the meeting the department is legally required to hold.

“We know that there wasn’t a lot of notification that went out, ” Sacramento Police Capt. Marnie Stigerts said. “We tried to make sure that council members were aware in notifying their people in their districts, but we recognize it probably wasn’t going to be as well-attended as we would’ve liked.”

According to a flyer posted to the police department’s Facebook page, free food and childcare will be provided.